Beal, Dr. Reginald Mitchell. Dr. Beal taught at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater and was an associate professor of management in the School of Business/Industry at Florida A & M University in Tallahassee. Credited for many scholarly articles, he also authored and published “Zeus, The Avenger,” a novel that probed the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.
Born Nov. 22, 1939, eldest of six children, Reginald was the only son of Raymond Mitchell Beal and Sarah Louise (Vaughn) Beal. In the early 50s, the family settled in Kirkwood, Missouri. Reginald attended Booker T.
Washington Elementary, J. Milton Turner, Douglass High School in Webster, and Kirkwood High where he graduated with honors in 1958. He received an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri in 1967 and was employed by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. He received an MBA from Washington University and Ph.D. in Management Science from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee in 1995.
Reginald met and married Diana Ledell. In the early 1970s, the couple moved to Maryland where he was employed by IBM. To help build community and uplift African Americans’ economic status, he joined a group of young Black men and started Delta Foundation in Greenville, Mississippi. Soon thereafter, Reginald and Diana established Beal’s Food Center in Atlanta, Georgia. He also operated a country-style store at Atlanta International Airport. Dr. Beal was a man who lived, loved and inspired. He traveled to nearly 50 states, the Mayan region in Central America, Caribbean Islands, Europe and Africa.
Quietly departing this life on Nov. 13, 2020, Reginald’s parents, youngest sister (Joy Donna), wife (Diana), and his oldest grandson (Dante), preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory children: Felice Antoinette, Lamont Mitchell (Mirla), Ali Ledell. Grandchildren: Rashida, Tremane and Zahn. Sisters: Justine Dempsey, Jacqueline Boggan (Daniel), Rosalyn Slack (Arvell), Angela Bradley (Bennett); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.