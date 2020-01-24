Dr. Joseph Lane of The Back & Neck Care Center of Webster Groves is proud to announce the 2019 “Patient of the Year.”
Many patients qualify for this title, but this past year one case stood out — Mrs. Eldora Bailey, a 75-year-old woman with a PhD from the University of Life.
She came to The Back & Neck Pain office through a referral and went through a series of treatments for her conditions. Dr. Lane and his staff had the pleasure of talking to the patient during her care.
Mrs. Bailey once lived in Hillsdale, Missouri, with her two children. She was expecting a third child and when the time came to go to the hospital, she had her sister watch her two children at her home.
While in the hospital about to give birth, she received a frantic phone call from her sister. They were running out of food and paper products for the two children. Mrs. Bailey’s sister, not familiar with the neighborhood, had no one to turn to for help.
Mrs. Bailey told her not to worry, saying she would call the local grocery store and talk to “Miss Celeste” about getting food and other products for the children. Miss Celeste told her not to worry, that she could run a “tab” and pay for it when she was able.
When Dr. Joseph Lane asked for the name of the grocery store she was talking about, she answered “Gus’s Market.”
Dr. Lane realized that Miss Celeste, the lady she was talking about, was his mother. The store was originally started by Dr. Lane’s grandfather, August Lagomarsino (Gus’s Market) and his parents purchased the business from him.
“I know this is a sentimental favorite but it’s always good to hear your parents were special and caring people,” said Dr. Lane. “Hopefully the Back and Neck Care Center is doing the same for the Webster Groves, Shrewbury and surrounding communities. Thank you for the opportunity to do so! Have a happy and healthy new year.”
