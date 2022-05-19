Freeman, Dr. John Jerome, passed away at his home in Webster Groves, Missouri, on April 18, 2022.
John was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and graduated from Itasca High School. He went to the University of New Mexico, where he earned his Ph.D. in Physics. During his college years, he spent his summers in the wilderness of Montana living and working in a Firewatch tower.
John was known for his kindness and good-natured personality. He was an avid cyclist, traveler, and photographer. He was also a connoisseur of jokes, master of puns, and collector of silly t-shirts.
He was open, honest, sincere, and loved by many. Even though he was usually the smartest person in the room, he never let that on, and instead made everyone else feel intelligent and important. As his family will tell you, his loving heart, calming presence, and gentle patience was a benefit to those around him.
Dr. Freeman was a brilliant chemist whose work, research and ideas have significantly advanced science and impacted society. He continued working as a scientist until his last days.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Jackie Freeman; his brother, Peter Freeman; his son, Edwin Davis Akers III; daughters, Amy Akers, Leah McAvin, and Mindy Bhuyan (Raj); grandchildren Amber Byrum, Lucas Helle, Lucy Bhuyan, Graham Bhuyan, Jillian Bhuyan, Simon McAvin, and Ellie McAvin; four great-grandchildren: Natalie Lescher, Calvin Lescher, Madilyn Clark, and Finn Byrum; and eight nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Cornelia Freeman; and sister, Mary LaCour. John donated his body to Washington University School of Medicine.
Please share any memories at jojefree@swbell.net.