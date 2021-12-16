Doyle, Mildred Mamie, was born Oct. 30, 1924, in St. Louis, Missouri. She passed Dec. 8, 2021, peacefully at home in Arlington Heights, Illinois, at age 97.
Mildred has lived her many years with vigor, always treasuring visits with her family and socializing with her many friends and acquaintances. She then had vast recollection, always with accounts of her life, family and friends.
Mildred is a registered nurse, having graduated from St. Joseph Hospital Nursing School in Alton, Illinois, in 1947. She worked as a nurse in nursing homes, the Blind Girls’ Home and doctor’s offices during her lifetime.
Mildred has lived in St. Louis, Normandy and Kirkwood in Missouri and in Des Plaines and Arlington Heights in Illinois. Mildred lived on after the passing of her parents, Philip and Justyna Ischuk; only sibling Anna Olliges; husband, Merville E. Doyle; her first born child, Patricia Mary (Burford); son-in-law, John W. Weber; grandchildren, Genelle L. Doyle and Nicholas E. Weber; and great-grandchild, Theodore P. Doyle.
Mildred has much family living to carry on: son, Philip E. Doyle; daughter, Katherine M. Weber; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family requests that donations be made in remembrance of Mildred to The Mary Culver Home for Visually Impaired Woman, 221 W. Washington Ave., Kirkwood, Missouri, 63122, 314-966-6034. Arrangements with Lauterburg-Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. NW. Hwy., Arlington Heights, Illinois, 60004. St. Louis arrangements to be at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Missouri, with a visitation at Bopp Monday, Dec. 20, 5-8 p.m., with Mom being laid to rest on Tuesday at a family plot in Calvary Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri, originating at Bopp at 10 a.m. For funeral information, call 847-253-5423 or visit www.lauterburgoehler.com.