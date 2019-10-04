The Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District reports that there will soon be more than 11 new reasons to visit Downtown Kirkwood — including the new flagship operation for Mission Taco Joint.

Several businesses have opened this summer and additional businesses are scheduled to open this fall.

“These new businesses will complement the unique service, shopping and dining options already available in downtown Kirkwood,” said Donna Poe, executive director of Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District.

Businesses that have opened, will be opening soon and/or are going through Kirkwood’s permit approval process include:

NOW OPEN

The Center for Plant Based Living now open at 131 W. Jefferson Ave.

Center for Plant Based Living

by STL Veg Girl

131 W. Jefferson

Naturally Inspired Gifts

110 N. Kirkwood Road

The Shoelace Factory and Gift Shop, 205 N. Kirkwood Road, is a full factory making shoelaces.

The Shoelace Factory & Gift Shop

205 N. Kirkwood Road

Guaranteed Rate Mortgage

124 W. Jefferson

Rush Bowls, promoting a healthy lifestyle, is open at 343 S. Kirkwood Road.

Rush Bowls

343 S. Kirkwood Road #103

Studio Lark

118 E Jefferson Ave.

The Phone Doctor

201 N. Kirkwood Road

COMING SOON

Britt’s Bakehouse

137 W. Jefferson

Gelato Di Riso

151 W. Jefferson

Chase Bank

101 N. Kirkwood Road

Minifig Shop

200 S. Kirkwood Road

Mission Taco Joint

105 E. Jefferson

Adam Tilford founder and CEO of Mission Taco Joint, said he “has wanted to have a Mission Taco Joint location in Kirkwood for some time and has been waiting for the right opportunity.”

Mission Taco Joint will occupy the former Kirkwood Station Brewery location and is seeking approval from the city of Kirkwood to include a video gaming area.

“Meanwhile, the new Performing Arts Center construction is moving along nicely, and we are looking forward to its opening and the additional activities the center will bring to Downtown Kirkwood,” Poe added.

