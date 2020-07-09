Shoppers can find bargains throughout Kirkwood this weekend during Downtown Kirkwood's Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, July 18.
The Sidewalk Sale starts at 10 a.m., but some businesses will be open for the sale earlier than that. Participating businesses will display sale items on red and white checked tablecloths outside their storefronts for shoppers to browse along. For everyone’s safety per the St. Louis County Health Department's order, all shoppers are asked to wear face coverings.
Participating Businesses:
- BLUSH Boutique, 159 W. Argonne
- Books and Beyond, 140 E. Jefferson
- Christopher’s, 127 E. Argonne
- Cornucopia, 107 N. Kirkwood
- Down by the Station, 150 W. Argonne
- Gingerbay Salon and Spa, 439 S. Kirkwood
- Head to Toe Dancewear, 200 W. Argonne
- Kirkwood Pop Co., 108 N. Kirkwood
- Lass and Laddie, 161 W. Jefferson
- MAG, 121 N. Kirkwood
- Naturally Inspired Gifts, 110 N. Kirkwood
- And others!
For more information, call 314-822-0084 or email info@downtownkirkwood.com.