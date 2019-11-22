Fun for the entire family awaits at Downtown Kirkwood’s Holiday Walk on Saturday, Nov. 23. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., activities for children, holiday shopping, free entertainment and refreshments will make this day a festive way to begin celebrating the holiday season.
After Santa arrives with Mrs. Claus, he will pose for photos at the train station. The Kirkwood Train Station, 110 W. Argonne, is the headquarters for children’s activities. Santa will greet his admirers and letters to Santa will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mrs. Claus will tell holiday stories beginning at 10 a.m. The Lucille Rapp Tumblers and Dancers and The Statesmen Singers will perform. Catch the Holiday Trolley and take a free ride around historic Downtown Kirkwood from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
During the Downtown Kirkwood Holiday Walk, Youth in Action, a nonprofit community service organization, will be collecting cash donations and merchandise for Nurses for Newborns at the train station.
At Kirkwood Farmers’ Market, the Gingerbread Shoppe and Christmas Tree Lot will offer a preview of their natural decorations and Christmas trees, as well as samples of holiday candies, baked goods and more from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Holiday Walk Schedule of Activities
9:30 a.m. Santa arrives at the Kirkwood Train Station
10 a.m. Bring camera to pose for Photos with Santa
Holiday shopping begins
Listen to stories with Mrs. Claus
Free refreshments
Downtown Kirkwood stores open
10:30 a.m. Free trolley rides until 2:30 p.m.
11 a.m. The Statesman Singers perform
Lunch At your favorite restaurant
2 p.m. Lucille Rapp Dancers perform
3 p.m. Activities at the train station end
Shopping and dining continue