Celebrate Santa’s arrival in Downtown Kirkwood and enjoy fun for the entire family at the Downtown Kirkwood Holiday Walk on Saturday, Nov. 19. Holiday shopping, free entertainment and refreshments will make this day a festive way to begin the holiday season.
Santa Claus will arrive at the Historic Kirkwood Train Station, 110 E. Argonne, at 8:40 a.m. After his grand entrance, Santa will pose for photos outside the train station from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mrs. Claus will join him and tell stories and sing with children from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring a camera and snap a photo for Christmas cards! The Lucille Rapp Tumblers and Dancers will perform at 1 p.m.
Adults can enjoy shopping for holiday gifts offered by Downtown Kirkwood’s unique specialty stores, many of which will feature sales and special offers.
During the Downtown Kirkwood Holiday Walk, Youth in Action, a nonprofit community service organization, will be collecting cash donations for Make-A-Wish at the train station. Enjoy cookies from Pioneer Bakery and Cafe while they last.
The Holiday Walk is coordinated by Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District.