Visit the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market and Downtown Kirkwood on Saturday, July 16, for the annual Sidewalk Sale and Kirkwood Farmers’ Market Peach Festival.
• The Kirkwood Farmers’ Market opens at 8 a.m., with Walk Away Waffles on site from 9 to 11 a.m.
• From 10 a.m. to noon, enjoy peachy samples and peach-related activities at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market while Back Page Agenda performs.
• From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., shoppers in Downtown Kirkwood will find bargains as more than a dozen businesses display red and white checkered tablecloths featuring discounts outside their shops. Some businesses will open early for the sale. Stroll around Downtown Kirkwood picking up bargains, exploring the shops and enjoying the festivities.
For more information, visit www.downtownkirkwood.com or call 314-822-0084.