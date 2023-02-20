Kirkwood native Katie Rodriguez Banister became an advocate for disability rights after a tragic accident left her a quadriplegic many years ago.
To share her story, Rodriguez Banister authored a memoir titled, “On a Roll.” Her story has since been made into an original play, “Roll With It!”
A filmed version of the 120-minute play by the Black Mirror Theatre Company, performed at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre, can be viewed on computers, tablets and mobile devices until Feb. 28.
Proceeds will help cover the video production and writers, with additional funds going to the St. Louis Area Food Bank and Operation Food Search.
Visit tinyurl.com/2p8f99wr to buy a ticket and receive a download link to watch the film.