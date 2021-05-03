The Douglass Hill (SG Collaborative) development plan is an opportunity to further the enhancement of the south-looking face of Webster viewed from West Kirkham Avenue.
It could attractively blend the communities of North Webster into the businesses and homes of Old Webster. There could be an attractive green corridor along the 50-foot buffer of Shady Creek from Elm to Larson Park that would allow a rich variety of riparian flora and fauna to prosper along a natural limestone creek bed.
A meandering parallel footpath (not a boardwalk) through wild and native vegetation would offer respite from cement sidewalks and asphalt streets for humans and pets alike. We should not bury this natural resource in concrete pipes and cement walls that will divide the ecosystems of Shady Creek Preserve and Larson Park.
Douglass Hill could also open up north-south paths that would ease our “Webster Divide” through affordable housing and local retail. The crown jewel of this space would be the Old Community Missionary Baptist Church. Since I’m dreaming, why not include a small patch of community gardens lining Kirkham Road.
Richard Schweitzer
Webster Groves