An ambitious commercial and residential redevelopment proposal linking the Old Webster business area with the neighborhood of North Webster Groves now has a name.
Developer SG Collaborative unveiled the project’s long-awaited name as part of a 10-minute video released on Feb. 1. “Douglass Hill” was chosen to honor the historical roots of the area.
The former Douglass School was a segregated elementary school built in North Webster in 1892. By the end of the 1920s, Douglass had expanded to include a high school program. Douglass High School, named after abolitionist Frederick Douglass, was the only accredited public high school for African American students in St. Louis County until the end of segregation in 1957. Douglass High School closed in 1956, and the elementary school later closed in 1978.
Designer Melisa Sanders, and other members of the SG Collaborative team, were featured on the newly-released video, “SG Collaborative + Webster Groves.”
“This particular area is one of the first sites where free blacks could settle and have their own property and live here freely,” said Sanders. The redevelopment area includes some of the original land owned by Black residents dating back to the Civil War.
Larry Chapman is a Webster Groves resident and president and CEO of Seneca CRE. Seneca is partners with Green Street STL on the Webster Groves project.
“We thought about naming it after Douglass School and the name Douglass Hill came about,” Chapman said. “We believe that name is a way to cement the legacy of Douglass and North Webster into the community in a way that can’t be forgotten.”
SG Collaborative’s Brian Hurd is a professor, author and strategic advisor on racially equitable community planning.
“I think you would be challenged to find any private investment named after a historic Black person. I don’t think you’d be able to find that anywhere in the country. This is an opportunity to do something grand,” Hurd said.
After three virtual town hall meetings held throughout 2020 and having organized six focus groups, SG Collaborative is prepared to go before the Webster Groves Planning and Zoning Commission, likely in April or May.
The project is not without opposition. Some residents, particularly those living close to the redevelopment area, say the plan is too large, proposed buildings are too tall, and surrounding roads will not be able to accommodate the increase in traffic. Others say the project will have a negative environmental impact on Shady Creek.
Mara Perry, director of planning and development for the city of Webster Groves, said once something is turned in by the developer, a meeting date will be posted on the city’s website. The city will also place ads in newspapers to inform citizens of public hearings.
In addition to zoning changes, each new proposed building must be reviewed and approved by the city.
SG Collaborative’s new video, which includes virtual walk-throughs of the proposed Douglass Hill redevelopment, can be viewed at sgcollaborative.com.