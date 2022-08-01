What was the Webster Groves School District thinking?
Of course, Proposition S is going to cost the taxpayers money. If it is not approved, the prior bonds will be paid off and the school district would reduce its tax rate by the amount no longer needed for those paid off bonds. True, it won’t cost taxpayers more than in recent years, but a “yes” vote does prevent a reduction in the current tax rate.
What’s most frustrating is, when we proposed Douglass Hill, if approved, it would have helped the tax base grow without added cost to existing school district tax payers. SG Collaborative showed the district that its tax receipts would not only go up immediately, but SG also guaranteed to cover the cost of any new students coming from the development at a cost per pupil well above the actual cost to the district to add a new student.
Demonstrably, the school district would have benefited by more than $54 million over the next 40 years, all from new taxpayers that don’t exist today. Yet, the school district, in its wisdom, voted against the development, guaranteeing that existing taxpayers were going to pay more in the years to come, and that is exactly what is happening.
It is only a matter of time before the need gets bigger and the city of Webster Groves also finds itself in a position of having to charge more than what existing tax payers pay today. There was zero economic downside to the school district supporting Douglass Hill, only upside. What was the school board thinking?
Larry Chapman
Webster Groves