Let me get this straight. The good folks of Webster Groves are being asked to accept arbitrary destruction of local businesses and several years of traffic chaos to allow for the installation of seven or eight “McMansion-like” monstrosities that, set aside those pesky unscheduled trains, can only result in horrific future traffic snarls (no new roads being built, right?) and a completely altered character of the heart of our city?
And we’re supposed to forgo $35 million in TIF money. And the consultant the city hired to analyze the project says the city will, after all the destruction, disruption and selling the soul of Webster, pocket … wait for it … an extra $100,000 a year? A .6% bump in revenue to our $16 million annual budget.
Uh, for me it’s a hard pass. No.
Tim Keeney
Webster Groves