I am writing to express my concern about Douglass Hill, the proposed SG development in Webster Groves.
The footprint of this plan is too small for the suggested 700-900 apartment units. In comparison, Blackburn Park is on 37 acres, and the site plan is around 15 acres, which is too small of a footprint to handle the increase in population.
The influx of residents will greatly increase traffic, especially with the proximity of the train. Additional residents will add more students to the Webster Groves School District, as well as stressing our city services.
The proposed apartments will loom heavy over the Old Community Baptist Church. If built, the towers will create a wall separating Webster. Eight apartment towers will not bridge — they will separate and isolate.
I often see the wildlife that this plan will displace. This project would disrupt the natural pass-through for that wildlife, and once that it’s gone we won’t get it back. Additionally, the natural area adds to the character to the neighborhood.
I don’t expect there will be any tax relief for Webster Groves. Any revenue the city may expect over the next 23 year TIF period could be instantly absorbed by a need to hire additional city staff to support this.
There is no shame in enjoying a quiet place to live. I am for progress, it just needs to be done responsibly from a qualified developer with the city’s best interest in mind.
Webster Groves is open for business, and I am for a development — just a much smaller one. If this goes through at the proposed size, we will rob ourselves of the character that makes Webster a great place for commerce. Let’s scale the current proposal back without using the natural area and get this right for Webster Groves.
Lindy Carroll
Webster Groves