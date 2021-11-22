I am sure good intentions paved the way for the proposed Douglass Hill project. Initially, I was excited about what this project might bring to our city. The proposed development, however, is designed such that the things that bring people to Webster are discounted.
I understand the development is designed to ensure it “makes money,” but if one has to make a development so out of sync with our community to make money, maybe it isn’t right for this community.
Of great concern are the items not yet addressed fully/forthrightly: Environmental impact, traffic changes and eminent domain. All of which are serious issues of citizen responsibility. Specifically, with eminent domain, people will lose the homes that they love. They will be forced to new neighborhoods and school districts simply because the development is too sprawling and imposing for the area selected. Which one of us wants to be in this terrible position? Local businesses will be forced to relocate and what negotiating power will they have when the city takes their home/business location?
Webster must do better with development that does not force people to give up their homes or businesses. The plan as proposed (which cannot change) requires eminent domain be used.
The city and the residents have learned through this process and the desire to grow and change has been building in our city. As current residents, we must add to our city’s history of thoughtful development while respecting what has made it what it is today. Trying to mimic nearby cities, putting risk on future tax revenue, forcing residents and businesses to move, and allowing unknown environmental impact and traffic impact to proceed could very well get us into a web we are not able to untangle. Let’s be more creative and true to Webster Groves.
Sheila Cosgrove
Webster Groves