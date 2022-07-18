In response to the article about Webster Groves/Mayberry (July 8 Mailbag), I have totally different thoughts on the matter. With all the violence and dysfunction in the world today, people need a safe place to land where relative tranquility and open green spaces remain. I personally abhor the changes/modernization that have taken place in Kirkwood and am proud that we have resisted such moves, thus keeping our character in tact.
Douglass Hill was nothing more than a money grab on the part of the developers. And, secondly, what is wrong with maintaining open spaces/undeveloped parcels of land? Must there be more concrete and oversized buildings in our midst (where the development was to have been erected)? Perhaps Mr. Gray has lived here too long and, therefore, lost his perspective.
Pam Chekoudjian
Webster Groves