A unanimous council vote in December that rejected the $320 million Douglass Hill development surprised many people, but Webster Groves has a long history of giving a thumbs down to ambitious projects.
In the case of Douglass Hill, the mixed-use project had advocates who argued it could spur an economic revitalization and perhaps, at some point, bring in tax receipts to ease the tax burden on existing residents.
Opponents argued that the scale of the project was out of proportion with the city’s size and its historic charm. Familiar buzzwords that helped take down the project included “density,” “traffic,” “tradition” “impact” and “harmony.”
Some environmentalists were troubled by a development to be built on a slope — downhill from West Pacific Avenue to Kirkham Avenue at its bottom end. How much water from new, impervious surfaces would roll onto residential property in North Webster? Could creeks and the watershed handle all the runoff?
News photos from August 2021 show water as high as car door handles at the intersection of North Gore and Kirkham avenues. Draining water periodically exceeds the banks of Shady Grove Creek.
Beautification Plan of 1926
In the 1920s, Webster’s city fathers had a plan for the low-lying area south of Manchester Road and north of West Lockwood Avenue. Many residents in the area were descendants of the Civil War’s freed slaves.
The city came up with a plan to clear out homes and churches along Kirkham Avenue, then called Shady Avenue. Aldermen and the city’s plan commission devised a plan for condemnation of properties to make way for wide streets and boulevards with modern lighting.
A bond issue was proposed to improve the area and advance economic prospects for the northwest part of the city. Park land and playgrounds in the plan sweetened the pot.
Harvey Simms, a resident of Shady Avenue, wrote a long argument against the plan in the March 12, 1926, edition of the Webster News-Times. Authors Henrietta Ambrose and Ann Morris excerpted a portion of his letter in their 1993 book, “North Webster.”
“We, the Negroes of Shady Avenue, residents of Webster Groves, Missouri, are in favor of the advancements of Webster Groves,” Simms wrote. “But on the other hand, if these striking improvements are to be made at the expense of our homes, regardless as to how humble they may seem, yet to us are very dear, because they represent years of honest toil and labor …”
The voice in the community newspaper had a big effect, according to Ambrose and Morris, and the bond issue for the improvements failed.
The Mills Plan of 2004
In more recent times, a 2004 city improvement plan also met defeat at the polls. When Scholin Brothers Printing burned down in April 2002, leaving a big hole on East Lockwood Avenue, some said the blaze offered a chance for redevelopment.
Scholin was not going to rebuild, so why not promote a development as built in nearby Kirkwood. The South Kirkwood Road development across from city hall featured residences, shops, restaurants, a garage and public space for entertainment.
If Kirkwood could get it done, then why not Webster? Within months, a proposal called The Groves came together, billed as the Mills Webster Redevelopment Plan. The Groves would make the town a destination site, according to supporters.
Opponents of the plan insisted Mills’ water-color renderings did not reveal traffic to be generated by five buildings with a square footage equivalent to three Home Depot stores. One building would be 68 feet high with a roof line almost double that of nearby Webster Groves City Hall.
City council members were sharply divided. Lines were drawn and voices were raised. The proposal became a ballot issue for Feb. 3, 2004.
Citizens for Responsible Development argued that it was too big, too dense and too unlike Webster. Citizens for Webster Groves argued that The Groves was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
On election night, opponents of the Mills plan celebrated a victory with a 65% majority against it. Almost two decades later, the Webster development debate continues to simmer.
Webster Lost Out
Development advocates argue that Webster Groves residents and taxpayers lost out decades ago when officials refused to “mall it” and swore fealty to a bedroom community mindset.
Malls were built in Des Peres, Crestwood and South County. Sales tax benefits went elsewhere, and Webster was left with a reputation: Webster is where development plans go to perish.
Opponents of the Mills plan and other such proposals have expressed few regrets. Yes, commercial property in Webster has not always been used well, but the Old Orchard and Old Webster business districts are thriving.
What’s more: “Generations before us did not build our city into one of the most respected communities in St. Louis so that a private developer could come in and reap all the benefits of their hard work.” Those words are from Citizens for Responsible Development, circa 2004.
They echo words heard in 2021 in regard to Douglass Hill. Residents now ask: Is there a plan out there that can address words of concern: density, impact, scale, tradition?