Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is a tool available to cities to invest in the future without out-of-pocket cost. The key word is increment. There is no such thing as “foregoing TIF money.” Incremental new TIF revenues do not exist today, and only exist if the development is constructed. And then only the new incremental real estate taxes and 50% of new sales taxes can be redirected to the project, while the city continues to collect what it has in the past. No new development = no new taxes to collect.
Why municipalities use TIF is pretty simple. Municipalities can either pay for infrastructure and make investments themselves, pay the cost and take the risk of success, or they can attract a private developer to make the investment with no cost or risk to the city. In exchange, the city agrees to redirect the new taxes to the development to reimburse the developer for its investment. Only new incremental taxes above existing taxes that don’t exist today may be redirected to the developer.
When I read the city is receiving an additional $100,000 per year without investing a single dollar, how can that be bad? Plus, these are only the amounts Development Strategies can estimate. What about 1,500 more people spending money in Webster Groves? A larger share of the St. Louis County sales tax pool? And what about when the TIF ends and many times that amount comes in? It is a bit like a retirement account. How many people expect to invest $0 in their retirement account and expect it to begin paying right away?
Douglass Hill is not just an investment today, but much more so for the future. FYI, 20 Allen Ave. and Bread Company were a TIF. Nice development, paid off early.
Larry Chapman
SG Collaborative