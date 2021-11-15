I am not a resident of Webster Groves, but I grew up there. I worship at First Congregational Church, established in 1866 as a local alternative to Rock Hill Presbyterian Church at Manchester and Rock Hill roads (razed a few years ago and replaced with a gas station).
My family lived at 50 N. Gore in the Brannon building, a three-story brick building with a distinctive French mansard-style roof. In its early use, the lower front entrance led to a saloon, where in 1896, two nefarious characters plotted the robbery of a young man coming by train to propose marriage to his sweetheart. It ended in his murder, which prompted Webster Groves to incorporate and establish a police force. (The Brannon building was razed in the 1950s and replaced with an auto body repair shop.)
Though I hardly knew it at the time, from my home I was witness to the racial dividing line beginning at the foot of a hill inscribed by Gore and Kirkham avenues. That same hill is now the subject of controversy. The city of Webster Groves is considering whether to approve the Douglass Hill project. It is vitally important to respect and honor the history of the proposed location, and to act in a fair and humane way.
I implore the city and the commission to defeat the entire proposal. The project threatens to destroy the ecology, and it imperils the character of a North Webster landmark — Old Community Baptist Church. Old Community is a sibling congregation of my own, also founded in 1866. I worry that the project could impose societal suffering that might never be healed.
Margaret Gustafson
St. Louis County