I would like to add another reason — on the list of many — to oppose the proposed Douglass Hill project.
Has the developer or Webster Groves City Council really, truly, deeply thought about how this development would violate the sanctity and sacredness of the Old Community Baptist Church, which would sit directly in the shadow of the seven-story buildings being proposed?
Just ponder for a moment every Sunday morning, when this congregation meets for its worship service, these large concrete structures looming and towering directly over its sacred space that has existed for 155 years. Would you like this setup for your place of worship?
This church is historic and has a largely minority congregation. Please respect its space and grace!
Carol A. Truesdale
Glendale