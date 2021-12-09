In what came as a surprise to most everyone, the Webster Groves City Council on Dec. 7 voted unanimously to reject the ambitious Douglass Hill redevelopment proposal, ending almost two years of passionate debate over the project.
Prior to the vote, each council member, along with the mayor, spoke to how they had arrived at their decision, with several members taking time to summarize the project’s benefits and drawbacks.
“I do believe that there were many positives to this project and it could have created a more thriving live/work community to attract new neighbors and a younger population,” Council Member Pam Bliss said in a statement following the vote.
Despite those positives, Bliss voted “no” on the change in zoning to allow for the project.
“We as citizens know that we have the capacity to create a more prosperous city, but I have learned from listening to the community that it is a matter of taking the steps incrementally,” Bliss said.
Once the council voted down the rezoning request, a second vote on tax increment financing became unnecessary. About 40 people were in attendance at Tuesday’s city hall meeting, with about 120 viewing the meeting on Zoom.
“I’ve been around for a long time,” said Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch. “This drew more community interest than anything I’ve ever seen. This project was misaligned with our community values,” she told the crowd.
Welch said she realizes the “no” vote will come as a great disappointment to many people, perhaps none more than the development partners at SG Collaborative.
Developer Larry Chapman said that while he respected the council’s decision, he was disappointed in the council for what he described as a “lack of guidance” over the past two years.
The morning after the vote, Chapman was more forthright in his criticism of the council. Chapman said SG Collaborative put in two years on the Douglass Hill project, and spent more than $1 million.
“I don’t know where the guidance was but, sadly, they (the council) didn’t give me any,” Chapman told the Times. “I didn’t see anything that looked or felt like leadership. Therein lies the real problem — leadership is really a ‘followship.’ There is always going to be 10 to 15% of the population who comes out against anything, and that’s who your guiding light is? We need leadership in our council, and there’s not a single leader in that entire bunch — only followers.”
Chapman isn’t optimistic about any future developments on the 15-acre site north of the Old Webster Business District. He said potential developers will be reluctant to spend $50,000 to $100,000 to perform just the due diligence work on a development proposal without knowing what to expect.
“I was stupid enough to do it because I wanted to help Webster Groves,” said Chapman, himself a longtime resident of Webster Groves. “The city is already running a deficit, how are they going to cover that? It’s very sad, and I’m worried about it. I guess we just write bigger checks so that we can all live in wonderful Webster Groves. It is wonderful, but it’s getting expensive.”
As opposition mounted to Douglass Hill over its size and density — seven story buildings to house condos, apartments and retail, with townhouses located to the project’s north end — SG Collaborative did not scale down the project, claiming the large project was needed to support the affordable housing aspect of the project — something citizens considered to be a priority.
Council Member Sarah Richardson said she appreciated the good-faith effort on the part of the developer and commended community engagement from both sides of the Douglass Hill debate. In the end, however, she said Webster Groves was not ready for a development of this size.
In voting against the project, several council members, including Laura Arnold, said they were concerned about displacing existing, longtime businesses on the property — The St. Louis Gym Center and Red Lamore Body Co. are two examples.
“There’s a real cost to saying no, so let’s not pretend that this is going to be easy,” Arnold said.
She said that while the size and scale of the development was required to make it economically feasible, it doesn’t make it appropriate for Webster Groves.
“Is this public investment worth the longterm benefit of this project to the community when we take into account the very significant concerns of our community members?” Arnold said. Her “no” vote signaled the answer to that question.
Council Member Karen Alexander agreed, casting the fourth and deciding vote against the project.
“Like many of you, my family has lived here for a long time: 57 years. I’ve listened to the plan, I’ve listened to the citizens, and I think many of us agree, we are not against redevelopment in this area. We want to see redevelopment. This is not the redevelopment that many of us want to see,” Alexander said. “I’ve been told, and it has been said repeatedly, that if we don’t do this we won’t do anything. I refuse to accept that.”
Council Member David Franklin took time to thank City Manager Marie Peoples and the city staff, and its boards and commissions, for their hard work throughout the long process.
“We have demonstrated that we have some very highly qualified, intelligent and creative city employees, and we should be grateful and thankful for that,” Franklin said. “I think that Webster Groves has demonstrated we are a city open for development and open for new ideas, they just have to fit with what Webster residents want.”
Council Member Emerson Smith voted against the project despite stating Tuesday night: “I am a supporter of the development.” Smith said it was his job as a council member to listen to what citizens wanted for their community.
Webster Groves resident Dave Buck, who frequently comments at city council meetings, said he was disappointed in the council’s unanimous vote.
“I am always very suspect whenever council votes 7-0 either for or against. It’s like decision by committee,” Buck said. “I simply cannot believe that not one of you voted differently given the significance and importance of this project, and the two years and all of the activity and communication that have transpired since SG Collaborative was first awarded the project.”