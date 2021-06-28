Do hearings and public commentary actually have bearing on large projects such as Douglass Hill? Will SG Collaborative use this commentary to modify their plan? The outpouring of serious comments through June 7, 2021, would seem to demand a constructive response from SG.
Instead, we have SG’s Larry Chapman’s letter of June 18, 2021, which fails to acknowledge major negative criticisms of the project. He dismisses comments as “disagreements,” pleads for deference to the “parties investing their money” and offers a tortured theory connecting local population density to diminished retail activity in Old Webster. He says he is “disappointed to hear many of the comments,” and later directs us to reeducate ourselves by checking out town hall meetings and Power Point slides on the SG website.
None of Mr. Chapman’s protestations are convincing. He cites his “42 years of development experience,” perhaps asking us to defer to his wisdom in such matters. Rather, SG seems to be following a familiar redevelopment playbook.
A council invites bids for an “improvement” project, and provides money for feasibility studies, then turns all PR over to a private company. That company launches a campaign to instruct the public, counter negative criticism, admonish us to accept the project “as is” and trumpet promised benefits. Minimally mentioned are the intended destruction of a natural creek basin, removal of existent businesses, and serious technical issues such as heavy traffic and noise.
Throughout, the public is urged to comment. But is this commentary even taken seriously? Possibly SG may not want to engage the public on inconvenient issues such as traffic glut, creek destruction, uprooting of businesses, loss of residential tranquility and unwanted changes to the character of Webster Groves. Yet hopefully the elected council will fully balance citizen concerns on an equal footing with the private interests of SG Collaborative.
Ralph Hoffsten
Webster Groves