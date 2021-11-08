I encourage residents to ask the council to consider the precedent a “yes” vote on Douglas Hill will set. The proposal ignores many of the height and setback requirements in our code. Approving seven-story buildings this close to residential housing could open a floodgate for this type of development. If approved, what is there to stop another developer from tearing down any part of Webster and building seven-story buildings? On what grounds would the city be able to say no to similar future requests?
Webster is not an island. We are about 2.4% of the population of St. Louis County. Webster currently has a wide variety, type and cost, of housing options. Adding more cookie cutter apartment buildings does nothing for our community. Subsidized developments like this are partially to blame for the lack of metro region growth.
The tax projections assume the development is an island. But even if the tax projections are spot on, and it truly is all new revenue and not shifting from existing Webster businesses, the projected tax revenue isn’t worth the destruction to the natural environment and nearby residents and business owners’ lives.
The “affordable” housing is just a red herring. There are more than 1,200 apartments in the immediate area that are more affordable than what these so called affordable apartments will be.
This area should be treated like any other commercial area in regard to height and setbacks. Property tax TIF should be limited so that babies born this year won’t have to wait until they have kids of their own before the school district sees substantial revenue from the redevelopment.
If approved, instead of cleaning up the allegedly blighted area, it could become a new type of blight that we’ll all have to live with long after it’s built.
David Lauver
Webster Groves