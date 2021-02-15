The proposed name for the Old Webster Redevelopment Project, “Douglass Hill,” is a great choice, one that not only connects with the old Douglass High School, but also with the man who posthumously supplies his name.
Best known for his escape from slavery detailed in the first of three memoirs, “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass: An American Slave,” the great orator continued to advocate for the rights of both enslaved and free African Americans after he himself had secured his own tenuous freedom.
He understood that building wealth through equal pay was one way that Black people could begin to take part in the American dream. For instance, he persuaded Lincoln to increase the pay for Black troops during the Civil War to a level commensurate with their white counterparts. (Douglass’ own sons supported the war effort through enlistment and recruitment.)
Given that a third intent of the Douglass Hill development is to honor the spot “where free Blacks could settle and have their own property,” according to Melisa Sanders of SG Collaborative, and that the “redevelopment area includes some of the original land owned by Black residents dating back to the Civil War,” one wonders what became of those residents and their dreams of owning property as a means of generating “legacy wealth” for their children and grandchildren. The light-industrial area today is largely vacant of residential properties.
I know the proposed development includes “workforce housing” at presumably affordable rates. The question is, who will add to their own generational wealth through this project? If Black architects, engineers, construction workers and business owners are among those profiting from this project, it has my hardy endorsement. I hope the Webster Groves City Council is considering this final step in building equity in our community.
John Ryan
Webster Groves