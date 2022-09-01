Bergfeld, Douglas S., passed away peacefully Aug. 26, 2022, at the age of 70.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 43 years, Mary “Mimi” (nee Dyer); sons, Alan (Kim) and Joseph (fiancé Jess); and his cherished grandchildren William, Patrick and Andrew. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur; mother, Elinor; brother, Curt; and sister, Katie.
Doug was an independent manufacturer sales representative for 38 years in the photo and AV industries. Working for himself, Doug grew his own business through great character and integrity, developing many close friendships along the way. He loved travel and good wine. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Services: Visitation Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life from 3 to 4 p.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, 1200 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63131.
In lieu of flowers, send memorials to Prostate Cancer Foundation, pcf.org. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.