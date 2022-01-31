The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission has selected Douglas Riggs and Brandie Martine as the 2021 recipients of the Denis Hart Award for Excellence.
The award is given to individuals who embrace and exemplify the spirit and intent of the human rights commission and have worked to promote respect for the awareness and appreciation of diversity, encouraged positive human relationships within the community, and worked toward eliminating discrimination.
These two honorees were selected for their outstanding service to the city in pioneering a program to recognize local businesses who train or employ people with diverse abilities. Their creativity, dedication and hard work laid the foundation for the recent initial awards to Sammy Soaps, Pioneer Bakery and Kirkwood Schnucks.
The award will be presented to both recipients at the Feb. 17 city council meeting at Kirkwood City Hall, 139 S. Kirkwood Road, at 7 p.m.