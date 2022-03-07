This is in response to the letter concerning the proposed railroad merger of the Kansas City Southern and the Canadian Pacific Railroads (March 3). The two railroads in question currently interchange only in Kansas City, Missouri, with a branch line extending from that area to Springfield, and East St. Louis, Illinois. At best, Canadian Pacific railroad crews disembark their train and Kansas City Southern crews embark in Kansas City. The merger would not necessarily mean additional trains along that route. And being that the northern Missouri route only goes to Springfield and East St. Louis, Illinois, the idea of an increase in the number of trains along this route is also unlikely.
Chuck Derus
Oakland