Kinyon, Dorothy Wind “Dotty,” 97, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, due to a heart condition. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Carlisle “Corky” Kinyon; parents Edwin C. and Edna Wind; brother Edwin “Buddy” Wind; nephew Edwin “Eddie” Wind; and son-in-law Douglas Hughes.
Dorothy was born and raised in Maplewood. She graduated from Maplewood High School and Washington University, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Dorothy married Corky and moved to Kirkwood, where they raised their two daughters. She stayed home while Corky traveled for business. During that time she became an accomplished crafts person, knitting, sewing and painting.
She remained active in her sorority throughout her life. In 2017 she received recognition as being one of the three women in the state holding the longest active membership in Delta Delta Delta. She enjoyed golfing and Bridge clubs. She traveled with friends and family in the U.S. and abroad. She and Corky loved spending time together at Innsbrook Resort. She’ll be remembered as a smart, strong and witty woman.
Her daughters are forever grateful to her for instilling in them a love of reading, libraries, gardening and swimming.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Hughes and Chris Viles (Kent); grandchildren Neil Hughes (Lauren), Christine Hughes and Joni Ivy (Andy); sister-in-law Fran Wind; and dear nieces and their families.
Dorothy will be buried with Corky at a private service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63110. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.
Rest in Peace, Mom, we love you.