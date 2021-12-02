Connell, Dorothy Gallagher, June 15, 1938 – Nov. 18, 2021.
Dorothy Gallagher Connell (Dottie) died peacefully on Nov. 18, 2021, fortified with the Sacrament of the Sick. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, golf buddy and card game partner.
She was the beloved wife of Jack Connell for almost 59 years; loving mother to John (Lisa) Connell, Kathy (Tom) Erker, Christy (Joe) Rintoul and Lynn (Greg) Hughes.; and grandmother of Taylor, Austin, Meghan, Mary Claire, Jack, Michael, Charlie and Kate.
Dottie grew up in Norwalk, Connecticut, and graduated from Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts. In 1963, Dottie and Jack married. Soon after, they moved to the Midwest, where they raised their family and made many lifelong friends and she was always the life of the party.
Visitation is 3:30-7:30 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Funeral service will be on Dec. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave., Webster Groves MO 63119. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider what Dottie would have wanted and often did — pay it forward and do something nice for a stranger.