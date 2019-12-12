Clark, Dorothy Anne. With sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Dorothy Anne Clark on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, who died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Virginia.
Anne will be remembered as a talented and gifted artist, compassionate listener, and voracious reader of history and mystery novels. Anne loved the City of Kirkwood, especially the Kirkwood Police Department, and retired as the executive secretary for the Chief of Police. She considered the Police Department family and her second home.
In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Bernard and husband Thomas Clark. She is survived by her sister Beth, her three children, Jeffrey (Georgia), Catherine (Kenneth) and Christopher (Gail), three grandchildren, Blaine, Paige, and Sydney, and great granddaughter Olivia.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne Clark’s name to the City of Kirkwood Police Department for gear and equipment for the officers at City of Kirkwood Police Department, 131 W. Madison St., Kirkwood, MO 63122.