Lohner, Doris (nee Niemann), passed awayon Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday.
She was the beloved wife of the late Frank A. Lohner; dear mother of Linda (Ken) Wilson and Sandra (Steve) Angle; dear grandmother of Erin (Travis) Jones, Emily (Adam) Conkling, Eric (Adrienne) Angle and Allyson Angle; and dear great-grandmother of Georgia, Lola, Harper, Reagan, Clay, Madeline, Olivia, and Grant.
Doris was born in St. Louis on April 13, 1921, to Emil and Mathilda Bachmann, and spent most of her life in her beloved Webster Groves before moving to Spring, Texas, in 2018.
She was a gifted artist working in advertising for over 20 years. She loved traveling, collecting penguins, making bracelets, playing cards, and anything CHOCOLATE.
Visitation on Sept. 25 from 10-11 a.m. with service following at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois, 63123. Interment immediately following at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.