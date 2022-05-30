Severin, Doris Caroline (nee Blemaster), 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her most beloved husband for over 71 years, Lester Walter Severin. She was the beloved daughter of the late Floyd and Olive Blemaster; dearest sister to John Blemaster (Pam), Shirley Zink (Robert), Marian Newburg (Gene), and the late Jeanette Bolles (Robert); dearest mother to Deborah Beezley (Michael), Susan Neu, Christopher Severin (Donna), and Gregory Severin; dearest grandmother of Daniel, Corey (Ali), Patrick (Theresa), Katie (Joshua), Hannah, and Catherine; great-grandmother of Flora; and dear sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many.
Born in Salamanca, New York, Doris was a graduate of Olean High School. She met her husband, Lester, in Olean while he was playing professional baseball for the Brooklyn Dodgers. After his playing career, Les and Doris moved to St. Louis, where they raised four children. A true stay-at-home mom, Doris loved spending time in her yard, talking with friends and neighbors, tending to her flowers, and birdwatching. She was most proud of her handsome husband and her family. She gave us much love. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her family and friends. We will miss her kindness, strength, warmth, giving, acceptance, and love for the rest of our lives.
Services: a funeral service and interment were held on Monday, May 23, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements by Kriesgshauser Brothers.