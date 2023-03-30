Dierbergs Markets opened its new store earlier this week on the former site of the Crestwood Plaza shopping mall at Watson and Sappington roads.
An opening ceremony was held Tuesday, March 28. The new grocery store, which will employ more than 100 people, is part of the $67 million Crestwood Crossing retail and housing development located there.
Inside the store is a Dierbergs Kitchen prepared foods department, butcher shop, bakery, health and beauty center, floral department and gift shop, pizza cove and a Mercy Pharmacy. It also includes Bob’s Barn, a full-size wooden barn inside the store that sells beer, wine and spirits.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. It is the 27th Dierbergs in Missouri.