Smartphones,
Hook people.
Turn the masses into sheeple.
People think they need their gadget,
Like a junkie needs their habit.
Yeah, yeah.
Gotta love some of the latest episodes from the Doom & Gloom Fear Factory that is the internet. Or, what I like to call “Shitternet®©™ patent pending”.
There was a great one last month, did you see it? I believe it was called “The Debt Ceiling.” If you missed it, here is a little recap.
Hundreds of “news” articles a day with catchy words and phrases like devastating, crippling, in jeopardy, looming crisis, danger, crash economy, etc., etc., etc.... ad nauseam.
What point were those “news” factories and their little stories with clickbait headlines trying to make?
Were we supposed to be worried? Were we supposed to stop what we’re doing and freak out?
Guess who: 1) can’t do anything about it and, 2) didn’t cause it? Yep, us. The digesters of all the doom and gloom.
Politicians have been dysfunctional and overspending for as long as I’ve been paying attention. To me, this whole debacle only served to highlight the jackassery of politics and the abuse of the internet to sow discourse, fear, and, of course, disdain for those on the other side. “Vote For Me!”
Just imagine what life would have been like had we never heard one thing about the debt ceiling. Would the debt ceiling deal have passed anyway? Yep.
Before politics became entertainment, people who wanted information looked for it. Now it’s thrown in our faces 24/7/365. If we’re supposed to be glued to every move and word, when there is nothing we can do about it, that only means one thing ... money is being made.
I’ve been a graphic designer for over 20 years now. I also used to watch Mad Men, so I know advertising when I see it. Catchy phrases/slogans/buzzwords, a promise of betterment, a call to action with an end date, or time, to get you to act now.
When perusing the internet, look for such things before getting worked up. It could just be advertising disguised as news.
Random Thoughts
• The internet isn’t being used to divide us, we’ve always been divided. It’s being used to make each side hate the other side with a passion.
• A rule of etiquette - Never talk politics or religion in polite company ... I think I’ve found a problem with the internet.
•With the addition of A.I., it won’t be long until we’ll never know what’s true and what isn’t online.
• You can never run away from yourself.
• The United States of America is a democratic republic.
• I’d have to be extremely biased to believe that today’s main stream media isn’t biased.
• Why would anyone open a book and get the answer when they can go online and get the answer they want to hear?
• Is it any wonder that software created by anti-social people has created an anti-social society?
• The only thing worse than turning 50? So far, 51 and 52.
• If the internet disappeared tomorrow, we’d all be better for it.
• U.S. of schwA.g!
•Have a Safe and Happy 4th of July!
American Girl
Tom Petty ©1976
Enjoy the column, then enjoy the song at: tinyurl.com/waob7es