As the holidays approach, families will be filling shopping carts with items on their children’s wish lists.
They’ll go home, wrap their gifts and wait for the day they get to see their children’s faces light up with excitement. For some families, this gift-giving experience would not be possible without help from Webster-Rock Hill Ministries.
It would also not be possible without all of those who generously donate and make contributions to the local nonprofit.
Both donors and families in need can apply each year to the Webster-Rock Hill Ministries Adopt-A-Family program, which includes both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Donors select one or both of the holidays to help with, and are then matched with a family to assist.
Circumstances vary for each family in need, but all applications have a common thread — they are from community members who have fallen on hard times and need a little help.
This year, the application file was bigger, according to longtime Webster-Rock Hill Ministries volunteer Peggy McCree.
“There have absolutely been more people this year because of COVID — and not just on the receiving end, but the giving end, too,” she said.
COVID-19 also dictated some changes to this year’s Adopt-A-Family program. Instead of a usual list with what families were requesting such as clothes and toys, donors were asked to give gift cards so families could shop for groceries and other items themselves.
Each family’s structure and situation is taken into consideration. Families with two adults and two children, for example, will be given $100 gift cards. They will also receive a box of food closer to Christmas. The gift cards will be handed out to the families this weekend.
Laura Arnold, Webster-Rock Hill Ministries board member and volunteer, said 120 families received help this year. The ministry had around 70 donors, with some families giving eight or 10 gift cards at a time.
Twenty-six churches also helped the cause, including First Baptist Church on Brentwood Boulevard, which sponsored 25 families. One donor had dropped off an envelope so thick it barely fit into the ministry’s mail slot.
“It’s just an amazing show of support for our community and for our neighbors who are having a hard time,” Arnold said.
This was Arnold’s first year being heavily involved in the holiday programs. She watched as clients’ cars were loaded with Thanksgiving necessities and saw the smiles on their faces. The people were happy and thankful to be part of the community, she said, and to know others cared about them.
“This is a way to understand our community includes a really wide range of people — people who can help support others in need and people who really need that helping hand at different points in their life,” Arnold said. “It reminds us that we are together and our community is made up of a very diverse collection of people, and sometimes we need each other.”
Arnold said the ministry’s programs and the way the community gives back during these hard times renews her hope for the future. To her, Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and organizations like it are essential in these trying times.
McCree noted the reach Webster-Rock Hill Ministries has been able to have this year thanks to its generous donors. She said typically, the nonprofit only has enough resources to assist its own clients. This holiday season, however, the program collected so many gift cards that Webster-Rock Hill Ministries didn’t have to turn down anyone who applied — including individuals and families outside of Webster Groves.
“We’ve been abundantly blessed this year. We had so much that we were able to accommodate families outside of the 63119 ZIP code as well,” McCree said. “And the people — they are so very appreciative that they almost had the staff crying. Several of the families have come up there and they were not expecting as much as they received and they just started crying. They said, ‘You just don’t know how much this means to us.’”