Halsband, Donna L., passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2022, at the age of 75. Join us at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, Saturday, April 22, 1 to 3 p.m. visitation, 3 to 4 p.m. Celebration of Life.
Donna was born in 1947 to Joyce and Alvin Heckelman in Kirkwood. She was predeceased by her parents and Peter Halsband. She is survived by her daughter, Megan Halsband; grandchildren, Lily and Max; her sister, Debbie Corson; and her nephews, Andy and Justin Corson.
Donna graduated from Kirkwood High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in allied arts education from Northeast Missouri State University and a master’s in teaching arts from Webster University. She taught Art at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, and for many years in the St. Louis Public Schools before becoming the service-learning coordinator at STLCC-Meramec. She lived a good and fulfilling life building young leaders through her example and leadership class and promoting service learning for 17 years. She was a dear friend to many, with a good listening ear. Her daughter and grandchildren brought her immense joy. Donna is greatly missed by family and friends.
Donna wishes that donations be made to a local food pantry, Operation Food Search, or the Shepherd’s Center.