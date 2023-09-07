Lawson, Donna Beth (née Norton), passed away on Aug. 1, 2023. Donna will be dearly missed, not only by her family but by her countless friends whose lives she touched. She possessed a personality many could only hope for, having the courage to engage anyone in a conversation, often forming new friendships, or at the very least making someone’s day brighter.
Donna’s sense of humor, style, and positive outlook on life will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She didn’t take anything — least of all herself — too seriously, and looked at each day with unrestrained optimism and joy.
Donna was someone who could take on any task, and would often drop everything she was doing to help a loved one. She was a wonderful gardener, creating a beautiful space where neighbors frequently stopped to speak with her, and was particularly noted for her window boxes, bursting with life and color. Donna took great pleasure in making beautiful meals for others, going for walks and playing tennis, all of which brought her closer to people. She was a fantastic wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, putting everyone’s needs before her own and devoting herself completely to the happiness of others.
Donna made life more beautiful. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Michael Lawson; her sisters, Celeste Lee and Valerie Treichel; countless friends; her stepson, Neil Lawson; and her daughter, Emma Lawson.
Donna did not want a service, and her ashes will be privately scattered in one of her favorite places. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of St. Louis, where she adopted her beloved dogs. At the very least, consider smiling at, waving to, or striking up a conversation with someone new, as she would have done.