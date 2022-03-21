Each year the Webster Groves Lions Club donates to the Webster Groves Fire Department by purchasing needed equipment. This year, the Lions Club purchased three blowers (one for each fire apparatus), five cord reels and funeral/memorial bunting. Blowers are used to help clear debris in the roadway after vehicle accidents, and the cord reels are needed because each fire apparatus has several electrical devices running at the same time that need to be plugged in to keep the devices charged while the trucks are parked inside the fire house. The funeral/memorial bunting is used on firehouse doors, windows, engine bay doors and on fire apparatuses to honor fallen firefighters.