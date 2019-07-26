On behalf of the Mary Queen of Peace St. Vincent de Paul Conference, I want to thank the Webster-Kirkwood Times for running in its Calendar of events in the June 21 issue the information regarding our clothing and furniture drive held the weekend of June 22 and 23.
With the Times’ help and the help of the people of Webster Groves, Oakland, Glendale and Kirkwood, the drive filled eight trucks. The credits that we received will be used by our clients in the nine St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Stores in the St. Louis area.
Thanks again for the notice in your newspaper.
Donald S. Boyce
Chairman