diapers

Students from Walter Ambrose Family Center Preschool participated in a diaper drive sponsored by the school and the Webster Groves School District’s Family and Community Engagement Program. Diapers from the drive were donated to the St. Louis Diaper Bank. They also collected clothing to donate to Helping Hand Me Downs. Shown from left are: Fox McQueary, Theodore “Theo” Martin and Mildred “Millie” Stockenberg.

