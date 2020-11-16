I am a volunteer at Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and we find ourselves unable to respond to all of the families who depend on us for Christmas gifts.
I have been a volunteer for 23 years, and this is the second time we have been short in the Christmas program. We are using gift cards only this year so we can more easily distribute our gifts. It is our deep hope that we can provide the “hoped for” gifts. Webster Groves has always been a caring community; I know it will continue.
Please call Webster-Rock Hill Ministries at 961-5082 or 962-7517, Tuesday through Friday mornings. We can also be reached by email at wrhm@wrhm.org. The year 2020 has been very difficult, so let’s try to make our Christmas program filled with joy.
Ann Schroer
Webster Groves