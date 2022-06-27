For many families, summer break means a break from school meals. Webster Groves and Kirkwood are working with the St. Louis Area Food Bank to participate in the “Mayors for Meals” summer food drive.
Collection boxes are located at Kirkwood City Hall, 139 S. Kirkwood Road, and at the community center, 111 S. Geyer Road, through June 24.
In Webster Groves, collection boxes are at city hall, 4 E. Lockwood Ave., and the recreation complex, 33 E. Glendale, until June 27.
All donations will go to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. Items needed include canned meat and fish, mac and cheese, canned fruits and veggies, canned chili, cereal and oatmeal, granola bars, crackers, personal care and household items, baby care products and feminine care products.