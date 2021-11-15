The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Kirkwood School District’s Nutrition on the Weekends program to support families that are experiencing food insecurity this holiday season.
There are roughly 65 families who are currently supported by the program throughout the school year. This holiday season, the chamber is putting together holiday dinner boxes for those families so they can have a warm, complete Thanksgiving meal.
The cost for a full box dinner is $75, but any donation amount is appreciated. The deadline to donate is Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.
Interested parties may also volunteer for the Holiday Boxes Packing Party. This will take place at The Magic House on Monday, Nov 22. Packing begins at 5 p.m. and should be finished by 6:30 p.m.
To make a donation, sign up to volunteer for the packing party or learn more, visit https://tinyurl.com/jujzvfma.