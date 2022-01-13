Smith, Donald, of Shrewsbury, was the beloved husband of 64 years to Margaret; father of Sandra Odenwald, Mary Ann Hoekel, D.J. Smith and Jo Ann Buckley; grandfather of Emma, Lucy, Michael, Trudy, Henry, George, John, Steven, Joseph, Mark, Clare, Emily and Melissa; and great-grandfather of Anna.
Don was a Korean War Veteran, Scout Master for Troop 336, third-degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, and active in the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Michael the Archangel. For many years, he was known as the grill master at Emmanuel Nursery School.
Don had an uncanny talent in finding multiple uses for Duct Tape – gray being his favorite color. And Don will most certainly be remembered by his grandchildren for his Cheetos dipped in cream cheese and his love of butter.