DeZutter, Donald Robert, born Feb. 9, 1938, in Webster Groves, Missouri, to Judith Healey DeZutter (1902–1997) and Lee Joseph DeZutter (1905–1977), passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. He married twice, first to Marijean Metcalfe in 1961, then Doris Sweet in 2003. He is survived by his daughters, Stacy and Amy; granddaughter, Jocelyn; stepdaughter Margaret A. Boozer-Strother with wife Pamela and son Kyle; and David Boozer with wife Leslie and children Lauren, Kaitlyn, and Meghan.
Don graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1956 and Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1960. He served on active duty in the Air Force (1960-63) and a few years in the reserves, and then worked as a software engineer, most notably at Westinghouse Electrical Corp. and Cincinnati Bell Information Systems, until he retired in 2000.
In his free time, Don spent time with his family, enjoyed reading, traveling, and keeping in touch with classmates, and always stayed busy with one project or another. He will be remembered for his pragmatism, devotion to family and community, and his wry sense of humor.
A memorial service will be held at St. Catherine’s Village in Madison, Mississippi on Thursday May 25, 2023, at 2 p.m.