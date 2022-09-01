Early, Donald R., DVM, 73, of Wildwood, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Mercy Hospital with his wife, Linda, and sons, Will and Andy, at his side. He was born on Dec. 2, 1948, to Robert and Kathryn Early, and grew up in Kirkwood and Chesterfield.
After graduating from John Burroughs School in 1966, he attended Rice University and the University of Missouri, where he earned his veterinary degree. He practiced veterinary medicine for over 40 years and owned Westgate Animal Hospital in Ellisville for over 35 years, where he earned a reputation as a gentle and compassionate doctor of many beloved creatures. He specialized in cats, dogs, and horses, and those who entered his clinic appreciated his confident way with animals. He put animals and their owners at ease, but occasionally confessed he preferred the animals.
His love of horses extended to an occasional trip with Linda to the race tracks. He was a dedicated fan of all St. Louis sports, especially the Cardinals, and grew up admiring Stan Musial and modeling his center field skills after Curt Flood. He coached Little League and helped organize and run countless wrestling meets. But no sport so captured his attention as his own sons’ achievements, and as adults, his growing pride in them and in their families. He was adored by his two granddaughters — Amelia and Juliana Early — who knew him as “Doc.” Don’s quirky, dry sense of humor endeared him to all who were fortunate enough to spend time with him, and love of family remained a central facet of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda (Light) Early; sons, William Forrest Early (Stephanie) and Andrew Robert Early (Claire); his brother, David Miller Early (Anne-Marie Oomen); and many cousins. A brother, William “Billy” Bruce Early (1946-1954), preceded him in death.
Services: A celebration of life will be planned for October. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the following charities: Open Door Animal Sanctuary; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation. As a service of the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family’s online guestbook at schrader.com.