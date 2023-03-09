Bertram, Donald McLeod, sadly passed away March 5, 2023.
He was the beloved husband for 45 years of Nancy Bertram; devoted father of Jason Bertram and Jeffrey Bertram (Mamie); loving grandfather of Amelia; dear brother to Ruth Laird, Bob Bertram (Linda) and Jim Bertram (Lynn); cousin to Carol Jepperson and Joan Madsen (Richard) and Marcia Ollinger; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Don was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Feb. 20, 1955, to Donald and Mary Bertram. He graduated from Kirkwood High School and lettered in both basketball and football. He was a proud member of the 1972 and 1973 Kirkwood basketball teams which recorded a 58-3 record and appeared in two state finals. During this time, Don also earned the high achievement of Eagle Scout. He graduated from the University of Tulsa with honors and a degree in broadcast journalism.
Don reveled in watching his sons excel in sports. He also stayed involved through coaching and, later, as a referee. While the family enjoyed traveling together, he loved nothing more than being home with everyone. Don loved cooking for family and friends. His creative efforts in the kitchen and on the grill never disappointed with Cajun cuisine being a family favorite. Don could often be found walking the family dog in Castlewood and Kirkwood Park as a favorite activity.
Don’s uncommon thoughtfulness shined through his everyday actions with loved ones and friends.
Services: Remembrance will be held at the Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road, on Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, please visit Schrader.com