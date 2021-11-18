Hanneke, Donald Lawrence, 84, died peacefully Nov. 3, 2021. He was the loving husband of Betty Sue Hanneke; dear father of Suzie (Brett) Westerbeck, Larry (Vanessa) Hanneke, Donnie (Carrie) Hanneke, and Eddie (Kate) Hanneke; and dear grandfather of Stiles, Lena, Carson, Larry, Luke, Linda Sue, Ruby, Janie, Gus and Alice.
Don was born and raised in Glendale and lived above his beloved family grocery store until he married his wife of 52 years, Betty Sue. The unofficial “Mayor of Glendale” loved greeting and visiting with all of his customers and going to the farm in Middletown, Missouri. He was a lifelong member of Mary Queen of Peace.
Visitation Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves, MO 63119. If desired, contributions can be made to Evelyn’s House, 1000 N. Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141, or the charity of your choice.