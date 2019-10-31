Zelle, Donald L., 81, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019, in Kirkwood, Missouri. He was the devoted husband of the late Barbara Zelle (nee Parks); father of Theodora Zelle and Nicola Zelle and stepfather of Michael Perry, Daniel Perry, Roger Perry and Laura Bettag; grandfather of Melissa, Steven, Kathryn, Stephney, Michele, Andrew, Berkley, Chelsea, Alex and Catherine; great grandfather of Anson and Wren.
Donald was a beloved Kirkwood High School teacher. He faithfully served the Orthodox Church for many years. He was an artist – through theater, poetry, model building and paintings. He touched so many lives and was an incredibly special person who will be dearly missed. Memorial contributions may be mailed to St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church, 6501 Nottingham Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109.